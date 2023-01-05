Letter: Start thinking outside the box — and the House — for speaker candidates

To the editor: A year ago, Kevin McCarthy floated the idea of making Donald Trump speaker of the House if Republicans once again controlled the House.
At that time, it was considered another example of pandering and not taken seriously. But in reality, the speaker need not be a House member, so Trump as speaker can be considered a joke by some, but it could actually happen. We have been there before when Trump first ran for president.
We have just seen vote after vote in which McCarthy failed to be elected House speaker. It appears that members of his own party are intent on not handing McCarthy the speaker’s gavel. Perhaps it is time for a compromise candidate that is not a House member. Electing someone that is respected would restore order and avoid the chaos that is surely about to unfold. Former Govs. John Kasich, of Ohio, and Larry Hogan, of Maryland, are both qualified and available.
Of course, the Freedom Caucus would cry foul, claiming they would not allow a RINO (Republican In Name Only) as House speaker. Their acid test would have to be someone who is strongly conservative. Fortunately, there is a person who is without a job who is considered a fire-breathing conservative with a voting record to match that would likely be acceptable to some Republicans and all Democrats after her work on the January 6 committee: Liz Cheney.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington