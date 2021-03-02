State must do more to stop ‘bots’
To the editor: On Oct. 30, 1938, we were invaded by Martians. They landed at Grovers Mills, N.J., with editorial assistance from Orson Welles, and spread terror over the entire national radio audience until this fictitious event was debunked by later broadcasts.
We now have an actual invasion, this one by ”bots,” whatever they are, which scoop up individual openings for COVID-19 vaccinations by the hundreds as soon as they appear on the government website.
The first question is: Where do these captured vaccination openings go? Important as this is, the more important question is: Why can’t the clever IT people who created these government websites now install an impenetrable firewall preventing entry by these bots so that individual human beings can actually go in and schedule their own inoculations?
Every third-grader has the answer: If a thief is stealing your stuff, lock the door.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield