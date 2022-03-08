To the editor: I urge all Berkshire Eagle reader to read Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s official GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.
Reynolds starts by accusing the Democrats of “either ignoring the issues facing Americans or making them worse.” The Biden administration, she says, ignored warnings that spending trillions would lead to soaring inflation” and blames the rising gas prices on the Biden’s ban on drilling on federal lands. His administration is accused of giving "billions in tax giveaways to millionaires in California, New York and New Jersey,” “paying people not to work” and “requiring vaccines for people who want to work or protect the country but not for migrants who illegally cross the border." She adds that “The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did not just destroy American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies.”
All this slapped away President Biden’s repeated calls for bipartisan dialogue and compromise. Gov. Reynolds boasted of a tax cut, but failed to give credit for this in good part to generous federal grants. She ignores the global warming and voter-suppression issues and, in keeping with the GOP election year strategy, offers no specific counter proposals. She is personal and nasty.
Most of all, Gov. Reynolds is too often just plain wrong. She fails to acknowledge that the current inflation is a result of suddenly increased demand and serious supply-chain issues that are also creating inflationary pressures in other countries. She offers no evidence to substantiate her “tax giveaway” and other charges. Her messages about “people who do not work” and “migrants” are coded racial insults. And yes, some Americans were killed when a terrorist slipped past the airport guards, but she leaves out the fact that the withdrawal was ordered by former President Donald Trump.
All this saddens me. I can only hope that it dismays other voters as well.
Peter Frost, Williamstown