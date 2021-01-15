State should prioritize seniors for vaccine
To the editor: Thank you to Steve Nelson for his letter about Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccination priorities.
I’ve been hearing dismay from countless friends and on social media about the 75-and-over and two-disease crowd who continue to be overlooked. I am 76 but I’m not speaking out for myself as much as for my Pittsfield friends who are over 90. They have been housebound for almost a year and are frightened about catching COVID and dying alone. They are lonely and scared. Who is watching out for them?
Connecticut and New York and other states are now administering the vaccine to those 65 and older. If Gov. Baker wishes to keep the vote of his senior population, he should certainly act soon.
Susan Zuckerman, Pittsfield