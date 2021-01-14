To the editor: In prioritizing and administering vaccines to protect against COVID-19, the health care establishment in Massachusetts has at times placed its own interests above those of the public, and in some cases in violation of their own rules. To be clear, I absolutely support giving priority in phase one of the vaccination rollout to all health care workers who come in contact with COVID patients, so-called COVID-facing personnel and to staff and residents of nursing homes, as well as public safety personnel.
State priorities specifically exclude from phase one those workers in the health care field “who do not come into contact with patients (e.g., back office, remote work, administrative staff),” that is, non-COVID facing personnel. Yet The Eagle reported on Jan. 5 that “non-COVID-facing health care staff already have been vaccinated through the mass vaccination of Berkshire Health Systems employees.” This is in violation of the state’s regulations. Apparently BHS believes in the old adage “injection is nine-tenths of the law.”
There are also problems with those priorities. In phase two, top priority is given to those 75 and older (as I am) or with two serious diseases. Yet before these highly vulnerable people can be vaccinated, there is in phase one a huge grab-bag of health care personnel who have been prioritized above them, a head-to-toe list from audiologists to podiatrists. Also included in this phase one group are medical and dental students. Really? Students should get vaccinated before the elderly?
On Jan. 12, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced a new federal policy of providing vaccines to the states to begin inoculating anyone 65 and older now. Given the violations and absurdities of the Massachusetts priority system – murderers, rapists and other felons in state prisons are also prioritized over the elderly — I urge Gov. Charlie Baker to adopt this policy.
Steve Nelson, Washington