To the editor: What 10-year-old did the state hire to build the joke of a system being used to register for a vaccine?
The process flow is ridiculous. What madman would subject people to such a cut-throat game? And the implementation — any novice web programmer would know to protect scarce resources (available slots) in a controlled approach. Once a person is offered an available slot, it should be locked until they complete or abandon the sign up.
Here’s a thought: How about everyone who wants a shot preregister? Then, as shots become available, the system selects people based on their criteria, location and preferences and sends them an email, text or automated phone call.
I’d have expected our state officials to have been designing a more reasonable system last fall. And this is not the fault of Donald Trump and his crew. Gov. Charlie Baker knew all along this was his problem to solve.
With so many government-run things to be upset with these days this should never have become one. For real IT professionals, this should have been a walk in the park.
Chuck Koscher, Lenox