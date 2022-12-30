Letter: State's zero-emission vehicle mandate doesn't seem doable

To the editor: I don’t see how the state mandate to make all new car sales zero-emission by 2035 is feasible.
Electric cars lose up to 40 percent of their range in colder weather. Most of these vehicles have a range of around 300 miles to a charge and less if they are older. Therefore, driving longer distances in colder weather would be challenging.
Many people have to travel distances to get medical care because it’s unavailable in the Berkshires. In Buffalo, people have been found frozen to death in their cars waiting for help while stranded in the recent blizzard.
We currently don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate all the cars that will need charging. Then, the issue of charging while on the road complicates travel further. What I really don’t understand is why hybrid car sales will be banned, especially for cars that get 40 to 50 miles per gallon.
Our lawmakers need to reconsider the reality of meeting this mandate.
John DiTomasso, Peru