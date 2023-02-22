Letter: Staying ahead of the school enrollment slide

To the editor: Merging school districts evokes an emotional reaction.
Defining questions include: Are we meeting the needs of our students, and can we do better with a merger?
In the face of severe enrollment declines, both Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts could benefit from a potential merger in many ways. However, some people still want the planning process to halt.
One contrary case being made is that SBRSD has a completed high school building (Mount Everett) where 130 students attend grades 9 to 12. Some are unaware, however, that a significant number of their high school students (57) are choicing-out to BHRSD’s Monument Mountain Regional High School. Why?
Egremont, one of five SBRSD towns, is choicing-out 16 students to Monument, more than the 14 attending Mount Everett. That ratio is 13 to 25 for New Marlborough, 4 to 3 for Alford and 11 to 16 for Monterey.
Non-district students make up nearly 40 percent of Monument’s population. Most come from SBRSD towns, but many are from Otis, Sandisfield, Richmond and 14 other towns. Whether the reasons are for diverse curricula access, broader student exposure, sports opportunities or others, these factors influence enrollment shifts.
Both potential merging districts are also seeing the loss of students to vocational schools, namely North Adams’ McCann School and Pittsfield's Taconic High School, which triggers hefty tuition fees, capital and transportation costs charged directly to the “sending town.” These fees could reach $20,000 to 25,000 per student.
The potential merger will enable the eight towns to access broader certified career vocational technical education programs, filling a void in South County. BHRSD has two such programs and SBRSD has none. Adding four to five programs within the new district could potentially save the eight towns’ non-district sending fees and possibly attract students, providing supplementary non-district income. Added to the equation, the state provides significant funding programs when planning and building a new high school.
Taking a long view, the 8-Town report shows SBRSD enrollment in the year 2000 at 1,072. With current enrollment at 568 students, it won’t take long to dip to the 2030 projection of 403. This trend is not expected to change, so it’s important to address this now.
In the face of declining enrollment, mergers should increase educational opportunities as well as provide cost savings. Preparatory plans led by the Regional School District Planning Board could yield opportunities ahead of this sliding trend. Let’s make it a priority now.
Sharon Gregory, Great Barrington