A thought on ponds
To the editor: In Lauren Stevens’ March 1 column “A deep dive on ponds,” he finishes with a question if Massachusetts could come up with a “less-onerous approach” to wetland activities such as pond dredging.
He cites a good example of local landowners put through the expensive and time consuming regulatory rigors just to dredge a pond on their own land.
I once thought that the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which requires “just compensation,” might protect landowners from government intervention while owners do something on their own land, but apparently the government has to “take” their land in order to receive constitutional protection. But you see, these ponds aren’t “taken” — the landowners get to pay taxes for it. Instead, the government imposes severe, overreaching land use restrictions on private property without owner consent or compensation.
The no-value-added regulatory compliance costs usually kill these projects, as intended, without the government having to take anything. Not exactly my idea of government for the people. Or maybe this is just someone’s warped idea of environmental justice. Pond dredging is far from the only activity suffocated by these tyrannical regulations. Try putting a climate-change-mitigating, renewable energy micro-hydro on your property to really experience an “onerous approach.”
You could possibly justify running this regulatory gauntlet if it involved public safety or national security, but it does not. Wetland regulations are all about swamp weeds and salamanders. If you think this is about clean water, then consider that drinkable rain enters these wetlands but undrinkable, polluted water exits. Maybe it’s about air quality? Just look up wetlands and GHG methane emissions.
We won’t see a “less onerous approach” until lawmakers stop marginalizing landowners by legislating that “sacred cow” wetlands are more important than once-sacred private property rights.
Ken Egnaczak, Cheshire