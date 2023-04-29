Letter: Stephanie Boyd for Williamstown Select Board

To the editor: I am writing in support for Stephanie Boyd's election to the Williamstown Select Board.
I have known Stephanie for many years, and she is a highly motivated individual with strong ties to the community. She has admirably served on the Planning Board and has provided insightful opinions and knowledge on various town issues. She has also served on the Conservation Commission and various other town committees.
She cares about the community, including investing in affordable housing, conservation of energy and Williamstown's future. She also has hands-on experience in infrastructure, including designing roads and other projects that cater to being environmentally sound. I have met and talked with her on a number of occasions over the years, and I am always impressed with her knowledge and insight regarding issues facing our town and community at large. She has the experience and knowledge to hit the ground running.
She is also a talented artist and an avid runner. She will be a welcoming and knowledgeable member of the Select Board.
I encourage Williamstown residents to vote for Stephanie Boyd for Williamstown Select Board on May 9.
Jonathan Swartz, Williamstown