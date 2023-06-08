To the editor: In all due respect to Mr. Bluhm's experience with Spectrum ("Letter: Spectrum's customer service for cable clients is a tangled mess," June 6), I had a totally different experience.
I do feel his frustration in the fact that you are only able to upgrade services via their website. I also called Spectrum, answered their security questions and was then able to cancel some of our services. The representative was very helpful and offered additional suggestions to me.
Thank you, Spectrum TV.
Rachel Tomkowicz, Adams