To the editor: I recently relearned a dispiriting lesson in Williamstown while collecting signatures for a petition questioning the creation of a $90,000 to 100,000 diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) position in the Mount Greylock Regional School District.
The petition’s signers firmly oppose prejudice and seek a safe and inclusive school; the signers merely question the most effective means of achieving this and ask that the position not be funded absent an adequate consideration of how efforts toward inclusion and belonging will work in a way that won’t lead to negative outcomes faced by other schools that have hired DEIB personnel. Neither incendiary nor untoward, the petition was respectfully submitted asking for transparent discussion and a clear job description of the as-yet-undefined position.
Nonetheless, for every person who signed the petition, we encountered four to five people who fully agreed with the content and wanted to sign but were reluctant to do so. Reasons included fear of repercussions from employers, losing business, reprisals to children or grandchildren in school, and fear of being ostracized by neighbors and other townspeople.
One can’t miss the pathetic irony of people intimidated in the exercise of their freedom of speech in a town that gives lip service to the paramount value of “belonging” and that reviles bullying. Their fear is not unfounded. Social media is rife with trolls rushing to harsh judgment and canceling those who express diversity of thought. Online or off, one can be called racist, sexist or antisemitic merely for advocating for due process or questioning the sacrosanct. I and one of my early mentors, a beloved teacher dedicated to equality and inclusion, have been targets of such bile. She and I are both classic liberals, but the attacks haven’t come from conservatives. Rather, they come from a far-left leaning branch of liberalism practicing what linguist, John McWhorter, has termed “woke racism.”
The irony is deep and darkly absurd. When a group of concerned Williamstown residents wrote a letter to the MGRSD School Committee last May and simply asked questions concerning DEIB initiatives in the schools, there was a follow-up letter by a group calling itself the DEIB Parent/Caregiver Action Network. That letter called questioners attackers and accused them of “white supremacy” and “xenophobia.” This from people purporting to support diversity and inclusion. In the same tone, a Williams College professor called us “Nazis.”
The "Village Beautiful"?
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown