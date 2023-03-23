Letter: Still hopeful justice will roll down like a river over Trump

To the editor: I’d like to applaud the letter that appeared Wednesday ("Letter: The justice system is missing in action when it comes to Trump") both decrying the fact that justice has not yet been served in regards to the lengthy list of wrongdoings by Donald Trump.
These include tens of thousands of lies, documented by The Washington Post, some of which could be called slanderous or libelous and, if only we could get him on the stand, lying under oath.
To echo the letter-writers: “Many of us continue to live in order to see Trump in handcuffs.”
I remain optimistic that “Justice will (eventually) roll down like a river, and righteousness as a mighty stream.”
Roselle Kline Chartock, Great Barrington