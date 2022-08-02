To the editor: Our little gem of a county is famous in many parts of the world (including Boston) for its extraordinary beauty and deep cultural heritage.
These two attributes continue to attract writers, artists and intellectuals of all persuasions as well as campers and vacationers for short and long stays. That is why Maura Healey’s decision to allow the selling off of an important part of our heritage was so shocking to me and others. ("AG's legal options limited in Berkshire Museum case; art sale opponents regroup," Eagle, Feb. 12, 2018.)
It indicated an ignorance of who and what we are. To govern Massachusetts, ideally a person needs to understand the essence of what makes each county unique and special. Our essence was wrapped up in those paintings which are no longer ours.
Margaret Roussin, Hinsdale