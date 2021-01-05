Stimulus check community support
To the editor: Our community has many families whose lives have been turned upside down by the economic fallout of the pandemic through no fault of their own.
Throughout Berkshire County, many of our neighbors whom we count on are struggling to make rent, pay utilities and to feed their families. We are fortunate to have good social support organizations but they need the support of people like you and me who have a steady income.
The most effective thing for our government to have done would have been to give more to those in need and none to those of us who don’t need it. I am going to do my part to rectify this situation by my actions and donate my stimulus check to support food, housing and medical support groups. Let’s do what the government should have done and direct these funds to help out in a difficult situation. If there is a silver lining it may be how a community can come together. This is what community is about.
Some of the social support groups helping out in southern Berkshire are:
People’s Pantry in Great Barrington, Lee Food Pantry, Sheffield Food Assistance and Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Some food pantries have seen double and triple the recipients while at the same time donated food from restaurants has dried up.
Construct (southern Berkshire): Emergency housing and grants to support rent.
Berkshire Community Action in Pittsfield: fuel Assistance, emergency services.
Multicultural BRIDGE: Community support
Berkshire South Community Center, The Guthrie Center: meal programs.
Please donate the stimulus check- it’s not a windfall but a community lifeline.
Fred Clark, Housatonic