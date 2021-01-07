Stimulus checks should have been for unemployed
To the editor: I agree with Paul Krugman, who is the leading economics writer for The New York Times, in his assessment that the millions of dollars spent on stimulus checks should have gone to unemployment insurance and for rental assistance for people who could be evicted from their residences amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
People who are currently employed or receive Social Security benefits do not need another $600 per person stimulus check, in my opinion. As someone who is on Social Security and no longer works, I feel there are so many programs for poor people, whose only income is Social Security, such as low-income housing, food stamps, Medicare, Medicaid and heating assistance that there is no real need for me and others in my situation to receive another stimulus check from the government.
Due to the high unemployment rate in this country, I believe only the people who are jobless or about to be evicted from their homes or apartments should be given financial help for the next 11 or 12 weeks that this new COVID-19 law is in effect to provide for individuals who are on the verge of being homeless and not having enough food to eat in these difficult times.
Bram Hurvitz, Pittsfield