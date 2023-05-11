Letter: Stockbridge Democratic caucus endorses in local election

To the editor: The Stockbridge Democratic caucus has enthusiastically endorsed Patrick White for Select Board, Dr. John Loiodice for Sewer and Water commissioner and Dr. Elias Lefferman for Board of Health.
We ask you to vote for these three outstanding candidates.
Vote to reelect Patrick White to the Stockbridge Select Board. Three more years will enable Patrick to finish projects and pursue new ones. He has worked hard and brought new energy, involvement and ideas to the town. He has done a good job for us, but there is still more to do.
Patrick was raised in Stockbridge and is a graduate of the Plain School and Monument High. He developed a deep love for the community, the natural beauty of the area, its history and its residents. He has a strong desire to give back to the town.
Even before his election to the Select Board, Patrick served on Laurel Hill Association and town committees including the Conservation Commission and the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission. He volunteered at the Talbot Center and the Botanical Gardens and even drove the harvester on Stockbridge Bowl. He continues to attend and participate in almost every committee meeting and town event. Townspeople know that they can reach out to Patrick and he will listen to their concerns.
Patrick supports citizen participation in and access to all town meetings. He was the only member of the previous Select Board to support last year’s citizen petition to require hybrid meetings and he secured the needed equipment for both town meeting rooms. He has worked closely with CTSB to ensure that all town meetings have remote access and can also be watched later.
As chairman, Patrick has proposed a number of actions to benefit town residents, the environment and Stockbridge life. He does not shy away from public comments but also knows when to table an issue.
Visit his website at patrickwhitestockbridge.com to learn more about why he’s running, his accomplishments and future goals. Be sure to explore his photo gallery.
Your vote matters. Please vote for the candidates who appear on the ballot as a Democratic Caucus Nominee. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
Anita Schwerner, Stockbridge
The writer is chairperson of the Stockbridge Democratic Town Committee.