Letter: Stockbridge elected officials should do better

To the editor: On March 21, the Planning Board resumed a public hearing to consider two proposed bylaws submitted by our town’s Select Board chairman.
One dealt with accessory dwelling units (ADUs). If one takes the time to view the meeting on CTSB TV, they will hear the Select Board chairman respond emphatically to a Planning Board member’s comment that his ADU proposal “seems discriminatory against second-home owners” with the comment that “the purpose of this bylaw is not to be fair.”
Additionally, the conduct by the chair of the Planning Board controlling the meeting was certainly not in keeping with the intent of the Norman Rockwell portrait hanging above and behind the board members in that room. Several speakers were very rudely cut off and not allowed to continue speaking regarding the ADU bylaw being proposed. Some members of the Planning Board also were cut off and not allowed to continue speaking.
When “fairness” is not the overall objective, supported by terse comments while cutting off speakers, it does not reflect well on the behavior of our elected town officials. Nor does the bold promotion of legal language openly intended to be discriminatory and divisive.
Stockbridge is better than this — or at least it used to be.
Please note that I write as a private citizen and not as a member of any town board or committee.
Jim Balfanz, Stockbridge