Letter: Stockbridge-Munsee flag has earned its place outside Mission House

To the editor: I was interested to read Harold French's description of how the flagpole in front of the Mission House came to be in his letter to the editor. ("Letter: Put the Stars and Stripes back on the Mission House flagpole," Eagle, Oct. 15.)
I wasn’t aware of the history of Admiral Mack’s efforts to fly the Stars and Stripes in front of the Mission House. However, history is complex and layered. If my longtime acquaintance and Stockbridge neighbor Harold French had attended the workshop sponsored by the Trustees of Reservation in the Mission House yard last weekend, he would have learned from the speaker that proportionate to population, more Native Americans have served in the U.S. armed forces than any other ethnicity, including European Americans. JoAnn Schedler, a veteran and Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member, spoke about the dedication of her family members and the Stockbridge-Munsee people to the U.S. armed forces, having collectively served in every American war since the American Revolution.
I’m glad that the Mohican story is coming to light after being hidden by our own stories for generations. I encourage all to take in the free Mohican Miles exhibit at the Mission House when it opens again next spring. It is the Mohican story in their own words. You can find it by spotting the white flag with the seal of the Mohican Nation flying from the flagpole in the Mission House yard on Main Street in Stockbridge.
Terry Wise, Stockbridge