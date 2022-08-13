To the editor: Clarence Fanto's Aug. 1 article, "Should full-time Stockbridge residents get a property tax break? The divisive issue has resurfaced" didn’t clearly identify the residential tax exemption's principal flaw.
A residential tax exemption reduces the real estate assessment of every permanent town resident, and then increases the tax rate applicable to all to make up for the resulting loss of revenue. The result is that every second-home owner must pay real estate tax hundreds or even thousands of dollars higher than residents owning similar property, whether their properties are assessed at $200,000 or $2 million.
If residential tax exemptions were adopted now, then, like other full-time Stockbridge residents owning property assessed above the Stockbridge average, I would be paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars less in real estate taxes, and not really supporting tax relief for the less fortunate. My second-home owning neighbor who can't vote would be paying about that much more.
Half or more of the exemption's tax cost finances tax breaks for residents who do not need them, and who ought themselves to be helping finance the tax reductions benefiting financially stressed residents. The transparent injustice of taxing property owners who can't vote to finance tax relief for the wealthy has created community antagonisms where the residential tax exemption has been adopted and helps one understand why, in the 43 years since it was enacted, only 16 Massachusetts communities have chosen to adopt it. Recall the complaint underlying events in Boston's harbor two and a half centuries ago, the original Tea Party, that helped spark our Revolution.
The residential tax exemption would be a useful way to relieve the crippling tax burdens some residents face if communities could limit its application to properties with lower assessments. The resulting lower tax cost would mean less of a rate hike to make up its cost, and now well-off residents would share in giving warranted tax support. Our towns should work with our state representatives to put this more appropriate residential tax exemption in place. If all the more fortunate shared the responsibility of meeting the tax cost imposed by benefiting their less well-off neighbors, the residential tax exemption's divisiveness would largely disappear and its attractiveness for Massachusetts communities generally would be greatly enhanced.
Peter Strauss, Stockbridge