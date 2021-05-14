To the editor: The Stockbridge Planning Board is drafting a major change to our zoning bylaw that would apply to every lot of 20 acres or more.
Natural and Historic Resource Protection Zoning (NHRPZ) supplants our two- and four-acre zoning, and opens our least developed land to greater density in exchange for protecting open space.
The Planning Board is grappling with difficult questions that will face all residents when the proposal comes to a vote. How much density do we want in the least developed areas of town? How does open space on a four-acre private lot differ from open space attached to a development? What are the impacts of scale that come with greater density?
Members of the Planning Board who want to see more development in town favor NHRPZ. Our current zoning bylaw already includes a “cluster subdivision” provision (6.24) to protect open space, but unlike NHRPZ, the number of houses allowed is governed by the underlying two- or four-acre zoning. Is this sufficient? What makes NHRPZ necessary?
Will smaller-sized lots and greater density encourage the development of reasonably priced housing in town? In the April 26 Planning Board meeting, NHRPZ consultant Jeff Lacey pointed out that the proposed bylaw provides no incentive for reasonably priced housing, and, even on smaller lots, a developer is likely to build high-priced housing.
To bring valuable perspective to the table, I urge residents to elect Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague to the Planning Board. Gary Pitney is a longtime Planning Board member and former outstanding chair who both leads and listens. Carl Sprague founded and chairs the Historic Preservation Committee and has served on the Stockbridge Land Trust, Laurel Hill Association and the Zoning Review Committee. He is an independent and creative thinker. Both care about open space, both care about reasonably priced housing, and both care about the character of the town.
Vote by mail now or in person May 18.
Nina Ryan, Stockbridge