Letter: Stockbridge Select Board needs Roxanne McCaffrey

To the editor: I hope Stockbridge will vote decisively for Roxanne McCaffrey in the upcoming town election.
Roxanne is the Select Board member the town must have if Stockbridge is to have cohesive, rational and effective government for all its citizens. She will help restore dignity, respect and common purpose to our government. Her election will enable achievement of town objectives and without rancor, division and intentional discrimination. We need the help.
Wayne Slosek is another voice of reason and anchor of civility and accomplishment on the Planning Board. He, like Roxanne, is a model of the Norman Rockwell responsible citizen who steps forward for his/her community. Wayne also deserves decisive support and reelection. As above, Stockbridge and the Planning Board need him.
Brandi Page is also a strong candidate for the assessors position. She has professional assessor experience in the Berkshires and was in the past an employee of the Stockbridge Assessors' Office where she was and remains highly regarded. She will be an asset for the town.
Finally, please do not make the Finance Committee elective; that proposal will merely open the door (wide) to making that “watchdog” committee political. And when no one runs for an open spot (as happens in Stockbridge) it will allow the Select Board — which the Finance Committee is intended to advise and oversee on financial matters — to appoint its own watchdog. That is not good governance at all. Presently and for decades the Finance Committee has been appointed by the independent town moderator and such committee has long and well served Stockbridge in its intended role. The proposal is designed to undermine and radicalize, not improve, good governance. Please vote to defeat the proposal.
And please elect Roxanne.
Joseph H. Newberg, Stockbridge