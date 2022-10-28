To the editor: It’s time to get deeper into the Stockbridge residential tax exemption proposal.
I’m in favor of implementing it at least for one year so we have some real data regarding how it works. I must say here: As a member of the town’s Conservation Commission I am not speaking for that entity.
I recently attended a Board of Assessors meeting. During that meeting, our head assessor declared he has never seen the assessed values of homes in Stockbridge rise by so much — averaged at 13 percent for 2023. Soon there will be information at Town Hall detailing what your 2023 taxes will be.
There are a number of reasons why this occurs, but the primary one is what people have paid for homes for sale in Stockbridge. We all know that COVID caused a mass exodus of metro dwellers. But then those folks with considerably more resources than “local” came to town and got into real estate bidding wars. If they really wanted the house and it was for sale for $350,000, they’d offer $400,000 cash. Deal done — town assessments go up.
Being a member of our Conservation Commission, I have an opportunity to see most of the building projects in town. Someone owns a small cottage. They want to improve it. They are not just updating the kitchen or bathrooms; they are tearing down the entire cottage and building “monuments to money” in their place. Tax assessments go up. These are not the voters and residents of Stockbridge; these are second-home owners driving up all our property taxes.
There’s the issue of “division” between second-home owners and voters. Really? I’m not sure that holds a heck of a lot of water. For example, the Stockbridge Bowl Association (a majority of which are second-home owners) sued the town and the Conservation Commission over dumping defoliant chemicals into the lake. We protested, they sued and cost the town a considerable amount in legal fees. Division? They drew that line already. I have absolutely no problem drawing the next line: the residential tax exemption.
Please urge our Select board to reconsider their recent straw vote on this issue. Ask them why they think it’s not a good idea. Also, there is a petition being circulated in town for those in favor to sign — more than 100 signatures so far and counting.
John Hart, Stockbridge