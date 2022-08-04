To the editor: I just read Clarence Fanto's article about Stockbridge real estate taxes ("Questions over tax break fairness," Eagle, Aug. 2) and would like to make a couple of comments.
I have been in the real estate business since 1985 and owned my own agency since 1993. I also have served on the Becket Finance Committee since 1981. After the COVID-19 epidemic led to people flocking to the Berkshires to stay "safely" in their second homes — coupled with incredible rise of stock market investments — the demand for second homes skyrocketed precipitously. That caused low inventories, which further raised values.
However, increasing values should not automatically cause real estate taxes to rise for either primary or second-home owners. A budget is a budget is a budget. With the cost of some items in most budgets rising due to a slow supply chain, one expects comparable increases in the bottom line but basically budgets are set. Also, in most towns second homes tend to be located in private communities that assess fees or road taxes for their own internal maintenance. Many towns also assess a "personal property tax" in addition to the regular taxes for such properties, and the second-home owners do not place financial stress on some town services like schools. Let's not forget their enormous patronage to the arts and businesses in our Berkshires.
Under normal circumstances, there should be a seesaw effect — values rise but the tax rate decreases. It should never be an opportunity for town leaders to rub their hands in glee and find more ways to spend money. To penalize the second-home owners who already contribute so much to their communities by giving tax breaks to year-round residents is, in my opinion, outrageous. In addition, second-home owners cannot vote on these issues.
I hope the town leaders in Stockbridge do not pursue this action.
Ann Spadafora, Becket