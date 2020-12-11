Stockbridge sign-stealing tarnishes 1st Amendment rights
To the editor:
Earlier this year, the Black Lives Matter movement hit Stockbridge. Signs showing support popped up on private property as well as at businesses. “Defund the police” became the mantra.
To my knowledge, not a single sign in our town supporting that movement was damaged or stolen.
Some residents in our town, understanding that they also had 1st Amendment rights, put up signs that said “Support Our Police.”
Two residents in town — one, a veteran who admirably served our country and town, and the other a retired businessman — put up the supportive signs. Those signs disappeared. Each was able to get a replacement. Afterward, they were careful to take the signs down at night to prevent them being stolen again. As a month or so went on, one property owner was home when a group of young people went walking by during the day. His wife noticed one of the students walking away with their sign. Her husband yelled out the window asking the students to put the sign back, because it was private property. They laughed and kept walking away with the sign. The owner said he would call the police and the group laughed at him.
The police responded and proceeded to have the sign returned to that property. Not only did they return that sign, they also returned the sign that had been stolen previously. It had been thrown in the weeds.
Now, another property owner, with a “Support Our Police” sign at his property, had it stolen.
Is the Stockbridge revision of our 1st Amendment now to read “You have rights, as long as we agree with them”?
Jim Balfanz, Stockbridge