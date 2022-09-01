To the editor: We are very concerned after reading about the proposed tax break for full-time homeowners in Stockbridge.
This tax break would essentially create a caste system in the town, where the part-time owners, who already do not have the right to vote on town issues, will bear a greater tax burden. As part-time homeowners, we have, for the past 12 years, paid the same amount of taxes as others. At times we have felt like second-class citizens, particularly when, at the start of the pandemic, we received a letter from the then-town administrator asking all part-time residents to stay away from their homes. Now, the latest affront is to ask us to pay more in taxes while our full-time neighbors enjoy an adjustment.
We consider ourselves good Stockbridge residents. We contribute to charity events; patronize the theatre, shops, restaurants and Tanglewood; and bring friends who spend money during their getaway in the Berkshires. We do not “tax” the town in terms of resources due to our part-time status, but if this new law passes, we will have to contribute more to the township coffers to pay for those same resources.
One has to ask: What is the motive for this new law? If it's a “tax adjustment” as the town administrator stated in a meeting I requested Aug. 10, then no additional monies will come to the township. Is Patrick White, the Select Board chairman, fulfilling a campaign promise in hopes of advancing his political career? Whatever the motive, the new law will be at the expense of the part-time residents. Perhaps that is the reasoning — if the part-time residents are so disgusted that they move out, then full-time residents will move in? That is a big gamble to take for the Select Board and for the town.
Stockbridge has always been proud of its relationship to the Founding Fathers, and we know that Boston politician James Otis popularized the rally cry “taxation without representation is tyranny.” Second-home owners are already victims of that discriminatory practice. I sincerely hope that the Select Board does not compound this prejudice by making us pay more for our home than full-time residents.
Alfred and Elizabeth Cresci, Stockbridge