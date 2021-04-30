To the editor: Many rural towns in Massachusetts have found effective ways of preserving open pastures, woodlands and wetlands, which are privately owned.
Currently, towns with traditional, multiple-acre, single-family zoning are finding it difficult to balance preservation of open spaces with the demands of single family subdivision.
The town of Stockbridge is at such a crossroads: Much of the town has two- and four-acre zoning. There are significant numbers of single-family homes sitting on dozens of acres of open space and woodlands. Under current zoning, by right, these owners can sell off their land for subdivision and create more single-family development, potentially losing the open spaces we all cherish. Open space residential development zoning (ORSD) requires the clustering of housing and roadways, typically preserving more than 50 percent of the land without creating additional overall density.
The current escalation in real estate values, including land, will encourage development of more housing over the next few years. The town must respond through responsible planning. There is an election on May 18. The only candidate to explicitly favor OSRD is Mark Mills. The electorate should support Mark for the Planning Board.
Jed Baumwell, Stockbridge