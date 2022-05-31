To the editor: With the Uvalde shooting, the nation is once again in mourning over an act of savage violence against elementary school students and the teachers who valiantly try to defend them.
We have seen it before, and given the backward state of politics surrounding the issue of firearms, we will likely see it again. The next steps will be fairly predictable, one party will make a call for strong reform toward the purchase of firearms, while the other will say this is not the time for debate. Time will pass, other issues will come to light, the cause will slip from the public view for a period until the next incident occurs. This isn’t overly cynical; it is just what I have observed through a maddening number of cycles of violence.
There is one thing that we could do that might make a difference. It wouldn’t require an act of Congress or an executive order. What it would require is the collaboration of the press and a great deal of editorial discipline. When a person dedicates themselves to a course of action from which they know they will not emerge, like school shooters do, the only goal is immortality. They are granted this by the ink and airtime devoted to them by the press. I am disgusted to say that I don’t know the names of any of the Sandy Hook victims, but I know the name Adam Lanza. I don’t know the victims of the Charleston church shooting, but I know the name Dylann Roof. I don’t know the Columbine victims, but I know the names Erik Harris and Dylan Klebold.
There isn’t much that you can take from someone who has already resolved to die as a part of their chosen course of action, but there is one thing we can take back. We can deny them notoriety, we can deny them identification for their evil actions and we can deny them the immortality that they seek through the media. How do we do this? We stop identifying them by name. If we identify the victims, but deny the perpetrators identification, at least a part of the lure to commit such acts would be removed.
If there is no notoriety, fame or celebrity associated with such acts, perhaps they might slow. I am not so naïve to think that they might stop.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale