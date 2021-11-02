To the editor: Our planet is being attacked by an invisible enemy.
As of last week, it has sickened 246 million people and more than 5 million dead across the planet. In our country, 45.8 million people have been sickened and of those 743,000 have died. These are serious numbers.
As of now, we have two major weapons to fight the enemy: vaccines and special masks. These are very effective for not only protecting ourselves but our neighbors and families as well. Without them, we assist the enemy.
In our country, 191 million people have been fully vaccinated. That’s 58 percent of the population. What about the other 42 percent? They’re assisting the enemy.
The traitors are using all sorts of excuses. There is no religion that I know of that condones killing themselves or making their neighbors sick. We all hate mandates since our parents demanded that we brush our teeth, yet that appears to be the only way to stop the traitors. It’s particularly galling to find health care workers in this group.
People, please get your shots. Yes, you might be woozy for a day or two and your arm might be sore, but it sure beats being in the ICU facing death. Stop being a traitor.
Michael Hutchinson, Dalton