To The editor: My biggest pet-peeve in the world of politics is that many national conservative Republicans believe that anyone whose views are at all to the political left-of-center are somehow all "socialists," "Marxists," "communists," "far-left" and "radical-left."
This is totally untrue, and they know it. They are intentionally operating out of bad faith, and want the American people to believe that Democrats, who are actually liberals and progressives, are all really socialists, Marxists, communists, far-left and radical-left. In reality, about 99 percent of all Democrats are "social democrats," just as our allies are. They believe in social programs to help the 99 percent of Americans who are not super-rich.
Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.