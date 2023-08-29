Letter: Stop protecting incumbents from elections

To the editor: Massachusetts lawmakers rarely face challengers for their seat.
In the 2022 election, 64 percent of state legislators were reelected without having to defend their record. Only one member of the Berkshire delegation faced opposition in the primary. Every member of the delegation was easily reelected or, even better, moved to the upper chamber. We have a one-party Legislature that, at great expense, does very little very slowly.
This is not good for democracy. The only way to hold our elected officials accountable to the will of the people they purport to represent is a robust campaign leading to a contested vote. Before we decide whom to support, we should weigh the incumbent’s record and plans for the future versus the challenger’s vision and ability to implement it. Incumbents should not be amassing forbidding war chests to ward off challengers.
Ask yourself when you are invited for the umpteenth time to donate to celebrate your legislator’s birthday, as if our representatives were celebrities instead of public servants, or for a picnic, or just because, why you are doing so. Are you unwittingly undermining democracy in order to stay in the good graces of your legislator? Are you buying access? A coveted spot on speed dial? Are you unwittingly helping them to preemptively ward off challengers?
Every member of our delegation has a lot of money in the bank; the total is well over $200,000, and yet they keep going back to the well. Just this week, I and many of you received an “invitation” to join our state senator at a “campaign” event at a bar on Beacon Hill. Suggested donation: $200 to $1,000. What “campaign”? Why in Boston, 150 miles away? More convenient for lobbyists and influencers?
For those concerned that American democracy is in deep trouble and want to know what we as individuals can do to improve the situation, here is a proposal, modest and realistic: Stop capitulating to the incessant trawling for “campaign donations” unless and until there is an actual contested campaign. Get familiar with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance’s website. See how much money your legislators have on hand and who is funding them.
Tell your legislators that you will be happy to donate to the better candidate in a contested election and that in the meantime they should focus on doing the job rather than fundraising.
Jeanne Kempthorne, Pittsfield