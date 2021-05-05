To the editor: Federal, states and even local governments discriminate on a regular basis.
Both the federal and state governments force people to fill out difficult tax forms and go through a bureaucratic process. When you contact an elected representative, they tell you to hire a professional service. In fact, because of the difficulty with taxes, private "tax relief" services are for hire; when you ask an IRS agent about those services they are silent.
Try to call a Veterans Affairs representative. Good luck and we'll leave it at that. Even Sen. Ed Markey's office admits they are poorly run. That says a lot about government agencies and lack of effort by Sen. Markey.
Let's look at voting. Towns are discriminating against the elderly, disabled people, those who don't drive or own computers. The answer is simple: mail-in ballots for all elections, including town meetings. Getting a mail-in ballot is easy, fair and the town clerks are very professional and helpful. It was very unfair to have a Zoom vote to name a middle school after a Cold War communist.
We don't need ID to vote or cross the border, but there is discussion of vaccine passports to shop, go to school or go to a concert? Again, double standards and discrimination.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington