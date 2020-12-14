Stop the insanity
To the editor:
Our Republican officials need to stand up for truth and acknowledge the real election results.
So far, there has been only a small percentage of Republican officials who have exhibited integrity and accepted the outcome of the election. These officials showed courage and stood up for truth.
The rest of the Republican officials showed cowardice. They’ve shown us how self-serving they really are. They would rather remain disgracefully linked to a bully who is bent on destroying our democracy than risk his wrath. They are more worried about their re-election chances than they are about the will of the American public. Collectively this group of Republicans should hang their heads in shame. They know Americans had the guaranteed right to cast their vote for the candidate they felt was best equipped to preserve and protect their democracy. They know the majority of voters chose Joe Biden.
The turmoil that has occurred after the election was unnecessary. It truly created a national disgrace for the world to see. The threats made against citizens and some elected officials who were willing to speak truth is dangerous and uncalled for. One has to wonder why so many Trump followers are willing to turn against their fellow Americans in order to prove their loyalty to President Trump. Even more alarming is why haven’t Republicans spoken out against such actions. I pray that the Republican Party will come to their senses and recognize the havoc they’ve caused. Our nation needs to move forward. America needs responsible leadership from both of its political parties so it can resolve the many painful issues that currently divide us.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield