Letter: Stop the nonsense in American politics

To the editor: While Donald J. Trump is no longer President, Trumpism is alive and well in the United States.
Many of his cabinet members have never been indicted for having their hands in the U.S. Treasury. His many sycophants keep perpetuating the "big lie" about Trump winning the 2020 election.
Even more, Trump's lackeys in the MAGA caucus of the U.S. House are out of control with conspiracy theories, cultism, Q-Anon madness, racism and sexism. Some GOP House members even want to go so far as to stop sending aid to Ukraine as that battered democracy faces year two of its war against Russian invasion.
In the midst of Fox News’ being called out by the Dominion Voting Machine Company for knowingly peddling false information to keep their ratings high, Trump has announced yet another run for the presidency in 2024. When will all this madness end? It is past time to stop the nonsense.
Some people imagine that American politics a la Trump was just a bad dream from which we will awaken, but sadly that is not the case. Rather, it is time now to organize for the 2024 election. We should certainly not elect Trump or any Trump Lite candidate as president next year. At the same time, across the country, we must vote out at least a dozen extreme MAGA members of the U.S. House of Representatives. In my humble opinion, I nominate (alphabetically) the following:
Jim Banks (Indiana), Andy Biggs (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Mo Brooks (Alabama), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Paul Gosar (Arizona), Marjorie Taylor Green (Georgia), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Kevin McCarthy (California), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), Elise Stefanik (New York), and Beth Van Duyne (Texas).
These women and men from all corners of the country have already done serious damage to our democratic republic. Let us stop the nonsense, at least in the U.S. House.
Peter V. Buttenheim, Williamstown