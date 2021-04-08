To the editor: All of us, everywhere, have seen the senseless and horrible acts of hate for many years, such as the insurrection, the political mayhem, destruction of religious institutions — the list goes on and on.
But the most recent death of Billy Evans, one of the Capital Police has hit the Berkshires in full force.
Please, all of these senseless acts of hurt and death need to stop. Let us just try and live together peacefully and put a stop to crime and hatred and try to live together peacefully.
RIP, Mr. Evans. I didn’t know you but salute you and your family for your service to our country.
Judy Condron, Dalton