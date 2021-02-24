Strout a good choice for Dalton chief
To the editor: Most times, there’s nothing better than home-grown.
Certainly, that’s the case when it comes to Berkshire native strawberries, corn and the like. When it came to picking a new police chief, Dalton town officials proved recently that staying local was the best choice when it tapped a Dalton-born policewoman to lead the department during tumultuous times.
Too often without foresight, the business world and governmental bodies fill leadership roles by appointing outsiders to deliver what they believe is fresh perspective and independent thinking. But in this case, town officials recognized that amidst their own ranks was a longtime officer, former Sgt. Deanna Strout, who not only brought exemplary skills and qualifications but vital community ties.
Indeed, the Select Board received many letters from locals in support of Strout’s candidacy. That should tell you a lot about the veteran officer’s performance and the public confidence she instilled in her 23 years on the force. Moreover, it’s an indicator of how she will lead: with a steady eye on successful policing rooted in community involvement.
Kudos to the Select Board for realizing that professionals with energy, commitment and expertise sometimes lie right in your own backyard. Strout isn’t a fresh face but there’s a strong belief she will bring clear vision, new ideas born from valuable past experiences and civic engagement to meet the challenges ahead.
Joseph Grande, Dalton