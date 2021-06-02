To the editor: First, let me declare my biases: I am a Democrat and a democratic socialist, a Jew and a Zionist.
So, when I observe two “leaders” who will do anything to stay in power, thereby encouraging the destruction of their nations and preside over the ruin of their people, I am awe-struck.
Bibi Netanyahu will bow to the ultra-Orthodox, continue the subjugation of Palestinians and deny their rights, continue down a path of ruination of the state of Israel, lose whatever moral high ground Israel ever had and unite the world against Israel, except when it comes to opposing Iran all in order to stay in power and avoid trial for corruption for a few more months.
Mitch McConnell is hell-bent on ruining another Democratic president, although this one will not bend into a pretzel having seen how little was gained by President Obama. In fealty to Donald Trump but more in fear of the Trumpista followers, they of conspiracies and falsehoods and alternative facts, Mitch will be purely obstructionist yet again in the presence of needs galore in this country. As I have said in this space before, true “Republicans” led and collaborated, Bob Dole and Everett Dirksen and Dwight Eisenhower among others. Mitch and Kevin McCarthy care about one thing only: their jobs, no longer true sinecures since Donald arrived with his army. Do not heal our many spiritual and racist and classist wounds, do not repair our infrastructure, do not see climatic catastrophe upon us, do not educate and clothe and comfort and house. Do not raise those of us less fortunate, do not level the playing field for this and subsequent generations. Certainly do not offer solutions. Simply oppose, playing to your base in order to appease them. Play out your fear by offering nothing new except a return to the 1950s when old white men ruled with no need to acknowledge anyone except their own class. Shame on you and your minions. Shame on you for “leading” from the back of the raging mob. Did you not take an oath “to preserve, protect and defend”?
So, we see a tale of two “leaders” potentiating what is worst in their respective countries and leading both in parallel to ruination. But shame, most, to the silent majorities who allow it to happen.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge