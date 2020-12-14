Struggling families need COVID relief now
To the editor:
COVID cases are skyrocketing in Berkshire County and across the country. As of Dec. 6, 74 percent of long-term care residents at Hillcrest Commons have COVID. And yet, we are not seeing a COVID relief package available either here or for the millions in need.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 44 percent of children in Massachusetts renter households face food and/or housing hardship, and 29 percent of adults in the state are having difficulty covering their usual household expenses. What will it take to get the attention of our legislators that help is needed?
I am beyond outraged that the U.S. has failed so incredibly to deal with this public health crisis.
We need a COVID relief package immediately, one that provides $100 billion in rental assistance, 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits and at least $20 billion in international development aid. What will it take to get the attention of those in power?
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington