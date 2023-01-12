Letter: Student murders make me recollect my time at University of Idaho

To the editor: In the early 1980s, I decided to pursue an advanced degree at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.
If you are a follower of the news, much attention has centered around the university recently. Four young college students were savagely murdered while asleep in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. A suspect has been charged in their senseless killings. Much credit needs to be given to Idaho law enforcement officials for their investigatory pursuit of the charged individual. Although no one is guilty until the court speaks, the evidence put forth to date is compelling. Not being a lawyer, but following the case in earnest, my bet would be that a guilty verdict is in the offing.
My memories of my time at the University of Idaho were all positive. The people I met while in the quaint rural community of Moscow were kind and welcoming. Never at any time did I feel threatened or concerned about my well-being or safety. It never crossed my mind. Just the opposite was my experience while attending the university. Let it be known that "bad" people are lurking in all corners of the world. These tragic murders are examples of just this fact.
Although I reside 2,700 miles from my alma mater, my hurt is felt. "We are family" is the motto one sees on publications touting the University of Idaho's spirit of togetherness and unity. Stay Vandal Strong. God's blessings to the family members of the deceased students. My heart and prayers go out to you and your loved ones.
Joseph J. Nowak, Adams