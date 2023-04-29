Letter: Students should come first in MCLA shelter plan consideration

To the editor: Can the North Adams community accommodate the needs of up to 50 families in regard to employment, day care, schools, medical care and public transportation? ("MCLA could receive $2.6 million per year from the state for turning a dorm into a homeless shelter for families," Eagle, April 20.)
After 18 months, would there be sufficient housing stock for these families to rent in the area? What's the plan to rehouse these people? MCLA Vice President of Administration and Finance Joseph DaSilva states after the 18 months the college is expecting an uptick in enrollment. Based on what numbers? Gina Puc, the vice president for strategic initiatives, is unclear whether the college would hold a community conversation before or after signing the lease. What's the point of discussion after the lease has been signed? Realistically, how many potential students and their families would find MCLA having a homeless shelter on campus to be a positive? How many would be turned away?
MCLA is not a college without students, and their needs should be first and foremost. In the last year, MCLA has added a bachelor's degree program in nursing as well as men's and women's hockey teams. Do more of this, and the dorms will be filled in no time.
Hope E. Babineau, Pittsfield