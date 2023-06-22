Letter: Stunning antisemitism toward Nessacus teacher warrants a stronger response

To the editor: I was very angry and disappointed when I read about a teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School that was harassed because of his faith and the apparent lack of condemnation of the student's actions by the district's administration. ("A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region," Eagle, June 15.)
The teacher said that he was harassed in the hallways and through email and that the student joked about the Holocaust, which is not a topic that should be joked about. The student did not show remorse for his actions in his apology. Every student in Central Berkshire Regional School District needs to learn about the Holocaust and understand that the Holocaust was an attempted genocide of many races that Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich deemed inferior. It is important that our students learn from history so history does not repeat itself. I don't know it that period of history is part of the curriculum, and I hope is added if it is not.
The plan of action by CBRSD is not enough given the actions of the student. Students also need to be aware of the impact of the student's actions on the Jewish community in Berkshire County. We are losing a good teacher because the administration did not have his back.
I feel that we all have a responsibility to ensure our students understand the damage hate does and learn tolerance and compassion for others that are different than they are by example. These values are important for a strong community where everyone thrives. Hate or discrimination of any group has no place in Berkshire County.
Kathy Petrucci, Dalton