Letter: Sunday will mark 50 years since Roe v. Wade decision

To the editor: Let's celebrate the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Stand out with the Berkshire Democratic Brigades and others Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. rain, snow, sleet or shine.
Sunday is the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision by which the U.S. Supreme Court conferred the federal right to choose to have an abortion in the United States. The decision was based on the right to privacy contained in the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.
Massachusetts law protects abortion rights. Former Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive decision after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the current U.S. Supreme Court. Massachusetts lawmakers took action to protect reproductive rights at the end of 2020. The Legislature passed the ROE Act, codifying abortion rights into Massachusetts state law.
Men and women, stand up for what is right: Women deserve equality, dignity and respect. Let's stop punishing women for being women. Maintain health care by keeping abortion rights and reproductive rights for all people.
When women succeed, America succeeds and prospers.
Come Sunday to Park Square in Pittsfield. Tell your own story.
Virginia O'Leary, Pittsfield
Lois Prew, Pittsfield