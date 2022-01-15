To the editor: We just returned from an 8:05 am trip to Southern Vermont Medical Center’s testing and vaccination facility in Bennington, Vt.
I had hoped for an earlier start to avoid a crowd. No such luck. At least 100 cars were lined up ahead of us when we arrived. But the line dispersed rapidly, with two lanes of some 40 vehicles each feeding into two testing units just south of Southern Vermont’s Birchwood mansion.
Gracious and friendly staff members and volunteers took our papers, swabbed our nostrils and sent us on our way, with no billing and in less than 20 minutes. To take advantage of this service, all you have to do is show up between 8 a.m. and noon on weekdays.
Margo Bowden, Williamstown