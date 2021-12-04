To the editor: Berkshire Voters for Animals advocates for animals in Berkshire County and across the commonwealth by supporting legislation that focuses on animal welfare.
Members of our group recently had the opportunity to offer testimony at a hearing of the Tourism, Arts, and Cultural Development Committee on a bill (H.3376/S.2251) to ban the use of wild animals in traveling circuses. These traveling shows subject highly intelligent, social animals to coercive and abusive treatment and near-constant travel. Animals are deprived of exercise and the ability to express their most basic, natural behaviors and can be forced to work when they are ill or exhausted.
Two years ago, an elephant named Beulah collapsed and died of an infection while being forced to perform at the Big E. It was a clear indication that those responsible for the care and use of these animals have little concern for their welfare. Nor are these animal acts of any particular importance to the economy of Massachusetts. At last week’s hearing, state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, pursued a thoughtful line of questioning following testimony from the president of the Big E. Through her efforts, committee members learned that these animals do not produce significant revenue for the fair.
As animal advocates who are represented by Tricia, we want to thank her for her careful consideration and enthusiastic support of this bill. As always, we are grateful for her tireless work on behalf of her constituents across the commonwealth and especially those of us in western Massachusetts.
Leslie Luppino, Pittsfield
Ginny Messina, Pittsfield
Edna Dugas, Pittsfield
The writers are members of Berkshire Voters for Animals.