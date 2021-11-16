To the editor: I am a retired physician who practiced in upstate New York for close to 40 years.
During those years, I had numerous patients who were in the terminal stages of their life. While there have been tremendous advances in comfort care, it is not always successful in giving both a conscious and comfortable experience.
The so-called death with dignity bill (called The End of Life Options Act, H.2381) has been sponsored or supported by all our representatives in the Berkshires. A Boston Globe poll a year ago showed 70 percent public support for this legislation.
The time is now to push this bill to a final vote. It would provide an alternative end-of-life option should the need arise. Please get in touch with our representatives to show your support.
Fredric Fagelman, Stockbridge