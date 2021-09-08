To the editor: I had the privilege of working closely with the Elizabeth Freeman Center throughout my career as the Register of the Probate and Family Court of Berkshire County.
Over the years, EFC has been a valuable presence in Berkshire County providing advocacy, support and protection for so many victims of domestic violence. Their advocates in court or in the community have proven critical for the safety, dignity and survival of so many woman and children.
The center provides emergency services that include transportation, phones, food and shelter. These are things that most of us take for granted, but are the basic survival needs for someone fearing for their day to day safety. The program provides safe planning in order to navigate through the system and plan for a safe future. Services may include counseling, money or housing. In addition, they are also sensitive to the needs of the immigrant, LGBTQ community and the ultimate protection of children.
I have watched over the years how the expertise of the Elizabeth Freeman Center advocates and administrators created a program that is hailed as one of the best in the commonwealth. As you can imagine, to provide these services takes resources and significant funding. Over the years, EFC has hosted a walk and other fundraising activities that I have been proud to be a part of. A big thank you to all of the board members and staff that have made EFC what it is today and for the work they do year in and year out.
Francis B. Marinaro, Pittsfield