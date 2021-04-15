To the editor: I have been a connector for many families in my community in my job at the Family Center of Northern Berkshire County, a Massachusetts Children’s Trust family center.
When the pandemic began to take its toll, my role expanded: I am a resource guide; I listen when parents cry over loss of income or because they miss their extended family; I make sure families have access to relief programs. But what most of the parents I work with don’t know is that I have been doing all this while struggling as a parent myself.
When I was two weeks postpartum, my partner was laid off. We had just enough to get by. We applied for food assistance, but there was a wait and I started to worry about food security. There was a point where I didn’t know if we would be able to buy diapers for our baby. I wanted to stop breastfeeding but we couldn’t afford formula. There was a time when the stress of being a new parent was combined with the stress of everything — and it felt heavy. My partner went back to work full-time in May. Financially, we were OK again … until December: a second layoff.
One day, when I walked into my office, my supervisor, Bethany, handed me a gift card. The Family Center had received funding to help families with food, and she recognized that I was a parent in need. I cried because someone took the time to acknowledge my struggles as a parent. I also cried because that gift card went a long way to help my family make ends meet.
Bethany is more than just a supervisor, and more than just a community support professional. She is someone who genuinely cares about families.
Nothing compares to the feeling of someone caring about you. It is like a hug that never ends. All parents deserve the kind of support the Family Center has shown me. I don’t feel like I have to hide my parenting struggles. Parenting is hard, especially during a pandemic that has caused so much loss and devastation. They have been a saving grace for my family during this pandemic and I hope I can live up to that example for the parents I help.
Emilee Reynolds, North Adams
The author works at the Family Center of Northern Berkshire County.