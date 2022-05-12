To the editor: I support the Williamstown Planning Board's bylaw recommendations.
They represent a good first step toward reducing the artificial barriers in our decades-old zoning map. While some have criticized the board for moving too fast, I found the process deliberate and thorough. The board engaged the community in an open discussion. There was a spirited debate, with many opportunities for all voices to be heard. The original proposal was changed in response to suggestions received along the way, which reflected the board's willingness to listen and respond to the community.
The final product would remove barriers for apartments above businesses and small scale multi-unit homes, permit more density in the center of town where there is existing infrastructure, reduce lot sizes to promote more diverse housing options, allow for the conversion of former hotels for assisted living facilities, and remove directive language that requires the Zoning Board to look unfavorably on any extension of the town's utilities, even if it helped increase housing opportunities. These are commonsense approaches to the housing challenges we face in town.
Some have expressed their desire for yet more study. We can, of course, delay addressing our housing challenges and wait for more academic studies, but I agree with the board that we should act this year. We talk about our collective conviction to create a more inclusive and welcoming community; it's time to act on those convictions. I've also heard some say the proposal will create more housing, but there's no guarantee that it will be more affordable. Why would we reject a proposal because it may not help and, instead, cling tightly to our exclusive zoning map which we know, from more than 50 years of data, keeps prices artificially high and less wealthy families out?
Approval of this proposal would send a clear signal that we are serious about taking down the economic barriers in our zoning bylaws. The challenge of dismantling these barriers and creating more housing options will not be resolved with this one change. It will take many changes over several years, and the board's proposal is a good first step.
Susan Puddester, Williamstown