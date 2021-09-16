To the editor: This winter and spring, I worked as part of Berkshire One Book, organizing the community read of "Stop Telling Women to Smile."
The focus of that project was on the sexual harassment experienced by almost all women, but especially by women from various marginalized groups like women of color, LGBTQ+ and immigrant women. It is no surprise, then, that these same groups also experience higher rates of domestic violence than the general population. For example, almost 60 percent of immigrant women experience domestic violence and their abusers often use the threat of deportation to keep them silenced.
In Berkshire County, Elizabeth Freeman Center is the frontline agency serving more than 3,000 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault annually and this is the time of year when they come to the general public for a show of support.
For the second year in a row, we can't roll, stroll, march or walk up and down North Street as one large group because of the coronavirus, but we can gather in smaller groups around the county to stand up to gender-based violence and help financially support the critically important services that EFC provides.
The first of six scheduled walks will be this Sunday, Sept. 19, in Williamstown, led by Greylock Together and Williams College. Meet at noon in front of Tunnel Street Café.
Visit Elizabeth Freeman Center's website to get the necessary info on how to donate and to find the complete schedule of walks between now and September 29th. Almost $70,000 has already been donated, but the goal is $110,000. Join me in supporting EFC while we "Rise Together for Safety and Justice."
Jane Lawless, Pittsfield