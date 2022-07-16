To the editor: Do you want to put in solar for an electric vehicle?
Turns out you can't do that and also have enough solar to power your house. I wanted to upgrade my solar for an electric vehicle but learned that a Massachusetts law makes it virtually impossible to install enough solar for both your house and an electric vehicle.
The law worked OK before electric vehicles but is now outdated. But there is a bill in the Legislature, which passed the Senate (S.2842), that would fix that. It's being negotiated with a House bill (H.4524) that doesn't. This should be an easy fix to help Massachusetts homeowners fight the destruction of our climate. Please let our state legislators (state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, and state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox) know that you want them to fix this problem now. You can find their contact information here: malegislature.gov/search/findmylegislator.
Richard Kirsch, North Egremont